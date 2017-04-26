Titleist Extends Junior Support as Official Golf Ball Partner to the Golf Foundation

Titleist, the #1 Ball in Golf, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the game at all levels by continuing its support of the Golf Foundation as ‘Official Golf Ball Partner’.

As a long-term supporter of the charity, which encourages youngsters from all backgrounds to take-up golf and stay in the game, Titleist will provide golf balls to be used in major promotional and fundraising activities, as well as during development programmes at golf clubs, driving ranges, community projects and schools across the country.

The Golf Foundation offers first golf experiences to children in schools and communities and then seeks to provide playing opportunities at local golf clubs and “Skills for Life, a healthy life, and a game for life”. The HSBC Golf Roots programme reaches 500,000 youngsters every year, with the goal of creating 15,000 additional regular golfers annually by 2018.

As well as providing its industry-leading golf balls for Foundation activities, Titleist has also helped to inspire the next generation by providing opportunities for budding golfers to meet their heroes. In 2016, the stars of the future were introduced to Titleist and FootJoy Brand Ambassadors and European Tour stars, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston, at The Open Championship.

Titleist also provided eight Scotty Cameron putters to winners of a putting challenge in the ‘R&A Swingzone’ at Royal Troon, attracting more than 4,000 entrants, of which an estimated 70% were children.

Matthew Johnson, Titleist Brand Director, said: “Titleist is a dedicated supporter of grass roots golf, so we are naturally delighted to extend our agreement as Official Golf Ball Partner to the Golf Foundation. Their programmes inspire the next generation to take up and, even more importantly, stay in the game, and we are proud to support the fantastic work they do to engage with hundreds of thousands of children every year.”

Brendon Pyle, Chief Executive of the Golf Foundation, said: “We are delighted that the team at Titleist is helping us to support brand new, young golfers and helping to raise the profile of our work. Golf companies who share our vision to encourage boys and girls of all abilities, and help them to experience all the benefits of the game, should be highly praised. Working with Titleist and our other key partners, we can reach many more youngsters together in 2017.”

