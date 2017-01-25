U.S. Kids Golf Becomes Golf Development Partner of the PGAs of Europe

U.S. Kids Golf, which has led the world in youth golf for 20 years, has signed a new agreement to become the Official Junior Club and a Golf Development Partner for the PGAs of Europe.

This partnership is a natural and exciting development for young golfers throughout Europe. U.S. Kids Golf offers nine sizes and three models of clubs, all specifically engineered to provide optimal golf swings for every player and ability level. Furthermore, players are fit by height instead of age, designed to provide a wide range of lightweight clubs that are fit for each player based on their swing. The clubs are up to 30 percent lighter than adult clubs with shaft flexes built for the specific club lengths, and grips made to fit players’ hands.

This wide range of products offers fantastic options for young players and can develop a young player from beginner all the way until they are ready for full-size equipment designed for adults.

The significance of the U.S. Kids Golf model is that young players continually keep equipment properly fit for them as they grow, making swing development and game improvement easier and more lasting.

The PGAs of Europe’s unique position in providing expertise in golf development around the globe, through the Ryder Cup European Development Trust and The R&A’s ‘Working for Golf’ Programme, means that the Association’s other Golf Development Partners are able to assist various programmes, projects and initiatives to grow the sport.

“Our plan for the partnership is to spread the word, especially in emerging markets,” said Lars-Hendrik Pirck (pictured left), Managing Director of ORGAHEAD Consulting Trading GmbH, the distributor for U.S. Kids Golf in much of Europe.

“We want to make it clear to people that kids should be playing with the right equipment so they can be successful, enjoy themselves and ultimately stay in the game,” he continued. “The PGAs of Europe Golf Development Partnership gives us the vehicle to do this throughout Europe and further afield.”

PGAs of Europe Chief Executive, Ian Randell (pictured right) added: “This partnership with U.S. Kids Golf further strengthens our golf development strategy and our role within the development of the sport around the world.

“There are a variety of development initiatives and activities that we are working on at the moment, including conducting pan-European research into successful programmes, alongside other stakeholders in Golf Europe and a golf development toolkit. This partnership provides a market-leading junior equipment supplier to recommend where appropriate. This in turn will ensure young players use appropriate and effective equipment to further their enjoyment and love for golf.”

Tags: Ian Randell, Lars-Hendrik Pirck, ORGAHEAD Consulting Trading, PGAs of Europe, U.S. Kids Golf