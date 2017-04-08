UK technology business backs National Golf Month

fibodo, the online consumer marketplace that is used by thousands of golf pros, will once again be providing the technological backbone for National Golf Month – the British golf industry’s single largest participation initiative.

Pro’s already using fibodo’s online diary and marketing tools will have their availability automatically shared. This means fibodo Pro’s will have the maximum opportunity to be booked by customers via the National Golf Month campaign.

National Golf Month, which will take place in May, aims to connect tens of thousand of new or lapsed golfers with a wide range of participation opportunities provided by the UK’s pros, clubs and centres. The primary focus for this year’s event will be encouraging women to take up or return to the sport and will include 50,000 free trial sessions exclusively for women.

fibodo will be creating the core campaign website and registration platform for both the golf industry and consumers.

The British Golf Industry Association, which is coordinating the campaign, has announced that it will focus on encouraging women to take up the game as its primary target. New or lapsed golfers who want to take advantage of the opportunities being offered by golf clubs and pros will be able to find and book activities in their local area using the fibodo app.

Anthony Franklin, CEO and founder of fibodo, said, “This will be the largest campaign designed to attract more players to the game, with well in excess of 50,000 free trial sessions being made available for new female participants via the fibodo website. If you are a club or pro only takes a few minutes to post free trial sessions on the National Golf Month website. If you are looking to try golf this May, our website will enable you to search for these trial sessions.”

Doug Poole, Project Director for National Golf Month said, “Working with fibodo has enabled the BGIA to successfully engage over 120,000 people into Golf via the National Golf Month initiative. Without their technological expertise and reach within the golf market, we wouldn’t be able to offer so many opportunities for women to get golfing this May. With the support of fibodo, we are beginning to break down the barriers to participation and attracting new audiences to the game.”

British professional golfers Ian Poulter, Paul McGinley, Charley Hull and Mel Reid are already signed up to supporting the initiative, whilst well-known celebrities, Dan Walker, Denise van Outen and Naga Munchetty have also added their support.

As well as helping new players book sessions with golf pros, fibodo easy to use helps match consumers with many other health and fitness activities near them. From tennis lessons to personal training sessions, the app allows consumers to search and book a number of different health and fitness activities, from professionals and clubs listed on the system. fibodo then automatically arranges confirmations and reminders and processes payments.

Franklin said: “Our reach has expanded considerably over the last year. Just over 1,000 golf professionals now use fibodo, which is around a fifth of the UK industry. We’re delighted to provide free our technical expertise to get more people involved in the game.”

Poole continued, “Research has shown that each new female player generates £750 of revenue a year. So if just 10% of the women visiting the fibodo website decides to take up the sport, it would generate an additional £4 million for the game. That shows there is a real business case for golf pros and clubs to help girls get golfing.”

From a professional’s perspective the benefit of fibodo is that it reduces ‘no shows’, boosts sales and saves professional ‘Hosts’ significant amounts of administrative time and effort. British users are reporting time savings of between 50-100 hours per annum and sales uplifts of 3-5%.

