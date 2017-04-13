Wales’ ‘PGA Professional of the Year’ joins love.golf team

Former Wales International and winner of the Golf Union of Wales’ 2016 PGA Professional of the Year Award, Joe Vickery, has become the latest golf coach to join the love.golf team.

love.golf, the research-based social group golf experience for women, focussed on learning by playing on the golf course, rather than on the practice range, is now being delivered by coaches across England, Scotland and Wales.

The award-winning coach, based at Parc Golf Club in Gwent, believes love.golf is the perfect solution to attract women into the game. Joe said: “I am passionate about providing people with an opportunity to try golf and I feel love.golf is perfectly aligned to my own teaching philosophy.

“love.golf is very different to traditional coaching but having seen the significant number of positive comments on social media from those taking part in the programmes as well as experiencing it for myself at a local love.golf workshop, I feel it is the ideal way to introduce women to golf.”

Alongside Joe Vickery, four other PGA professionals have joined the love.golf coaching community during the first quarter of 2017, including Amy Millward at Cleobury Mortimer Golf Club, Shropshire; Daniel Higgs at Walsall Golf Club, West Midlands; Jo Taylor at Tyrrells Wood Golf Club, Surrey and Kelly Hanwell of Broadstone Golf Club, Dorset.

love.golf founder and Head Coach, Alastair Spink, who has successfully introduced over 350 women to golf through the programme at Fynn Valley Golf Club – voted the Most Welcoming Golf Club at the 2017 England Golf Awards – said: “love.golf provides an ideal opportunity to get more women into golf and it’s great to see how the programme continues to develop.

“It is a real positive to have an ever increasing number of great PGA Professionals on-board, all part of a very dynamic team, and we will continue to grow our love.golf coaching community throughout 2017.”

love.golf is supported by Syngenta, the global agriculture company and leading developer of innovative turf management solutions for golf courses, and is part of the company’s ‘Unlocking Golf’s True Potential’ campaign www.unlockinggolfstruepotential.co.uk

For more information about love.golf visit www.love.golf .

To find out how to join, contact Alastair Spink on alastair@love.golf or 07748 653002

