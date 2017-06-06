Women and girls try golf ahead of US Women’s Open Qualifier

The Ladies European Tour ran a special women and girls’ golf event at The Buckinghamshire Resort, the home of the Ladies European Tour, on Sunday 4th June.

The event was organised by the LET’s Development Department to support the efforts being made to target women and girls by England Golf, the Golf Foundation and the County Associations.

With the LET players on hand ahead of Monday’s US Women’s Open Sectional Qualifier, the free taster sessions were perfectly timed to show newcomers more about the sport and how to get involved.

The number of women and girl golfers has grown considerably in the UK and the objective is to raise the profile of the game still further.

Mike Round, Director of Development for the Ladies European Tour said: “With the US Women’s Open Sectional Qualifier taking place on 5th June, the global International Women’s Golf Day taking place on 6th June, and England Golf nominating the month of June as women’s golf month, organising this event at The Buckinghamshire seemed to make perfect sense. We wanted to show how enjoyable golf is on many different levels and it was fantastic to see more than 100 girls taking part.”

The free taster sessions included swing coaching from female PGA professionals, have-a-go activities supervised by a team of female leaders from the Community Golf organisation and a short game master class with Daniel Grieve, Woburn’s Head Pro, who was accompanied by LET Rookie, Inci Mehmet.

A further four LET players, Annabel Dimmock, Charlotte Thompson, Nicole Garcia and Valdis Thora Jonsdottir, gave up their time on the practice day to speak to elite county girl golfers from Buckinghamshire, Oxforshire and Surrey, who had the opportunity to learn about their development in the sport and their lives as professional golfers.

LET www.ladieseuropeantour.com

Tags: Charlotte Thompson, Daniel Grieve, Inci Mehmet Annabel Dimmock, Ladies European Tour, Mike Round, Nicole Garcia, Valdis Thora Jonsdottir