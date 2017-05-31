Women’s Golf at the Buckinghamshire GC

Final preparations are being made for the special women’s and girls’ golf event that will be taking place at The Buckinghamshire Resort, the home of the Ladies European Tour, on Sunday 4th June. The event has been organised by the LET’s Development Department to support the efforts being made to develop golf for women and girls by the England Golf, the Golf Foundation and the County Associations.

As the LET players get ready for the US Women’s Open Sectional Qualifier due to take place the following day, women and girls from the surrounding area will be able to enjoy free lessons delivered by a team of female PGA Pros and have-a-go activities supervised by a team of female leaders from the Community Golf organisation.

All of this will be available from 2.00 p.m. until 4.00 p.m. and will be followed by a short game master class with Daniel Grieve, Woburn’s Head Pro who will be accompanied by LET Rookie, Inci Mehmet.

To add to the event, anyone attending will be able to take a photo with the Solheim Cup and leave a message for the players who will be competing at this year’s Solheim Cup, which will be hosted at Des Moines Golf and Country Club, Iowa from 14th to 20th August.

Mike Round, Director of Development for the Ladies European Tour said: “With the US Women’s Open Sectional Qualifier taking place on 5th June, the global Women’s Golf Day taking place on 6th June, and England Golf nominating the month of June as women’s golf month, organising this event at The Buckinghamshire seemed to make perfect sense. There’s no entry fee, so any females from the local area can come down and join in the fun.”

The following day, on Monday 5th June, a field of 78 players will compete over 36 holes at the same venue for a place in the US Women’s Open.

