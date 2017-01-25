Women’s Golf Day partners with All Square to Promote Growth of the Sport

Women’s Golf Day – 6th June 2017 – has announced a collaboration with All Square, the social media platform for golfers. As part of the partnership All Square will promote the women’s initiative and drive global engagement. The organisation, founded by Elisa Gaudet sets-out to break down the barriers that prohibit women from playing golf.

Now in its second year, Women’s Golf Day is hoping to build on the success of its inaugural event. At over 400 locations in 27 countries, girls and women took part in events that ranged from lessons to 9-hole rounds last year. The event has already seen growth as in 2017 there are 28 countries.

The four-hour event at each of the 400+ locations involves two hours of golf followed by two hours of socialising and networking. The latter portion of the day is designed to help build engagement and create friendships. Building relationships so people continue to play together long after the day is a key objective. All Square will build a page dedicated to women’s golf. This page will be used throughout the year to promote the growth and development of girl’s and women’s golf.

Co-founder and CEO of All Square, Patrick Rahme, said “Participation in golf is something we are passionate about and Women’s Golf Day is a great example of how we can involve more people in golf. Women are crucial to the continued growth of the game as they are a huge part of the decision-making process of household budgets so if they want to play we can have more couples out there spending time golfing. Women are also more active on social media than men for example 76% of women online use Facebook compared to 66% of men. They are a key market to us a social media platform and this, along with our continued support of the Symetra Tour is another example of All Square helping to support and grow women’s golf”

Elisa Gaudet, Founder of Women’s Golf Day, said “Women’s Golf Day is a global golf initiative launched in 2016 to introduce women and girls to the game and encourage existing golfers to tee it up in a fun and non-threatening environment. The inaugural event spanned the globe – 485 locations in 28 countries hosted thousands of women and girls transcending language, culture, religion and race to celebrate golf, women and community.”

During the upcoming PGA Merchandise Show, Orlando there will be a news seminar to give more details on the initiative. In Room W312A in the PGA Show Media Centre between 2-3pm on Wednesday 25th January there will be a presentation on the event. Elisa Gaudet will present ‘Overview and Importance of Seeing Women as Economic Influencers’. Partners of the event, including The PGA of America and the Ladies European Tour, will also be there.

All Square makes the world of golf more open and connected and brings many courses online for the first time to engage golf travellers.

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/all-square-golf-social-app/id793801635?mt=8

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.allsquaregolf.app

“We invite all golf facilities to participate June 6, 2017,” concluded Elisa Gaudet. “and we invite you to register https://womensgolfday.com/event-registration/”

