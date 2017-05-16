Women’s Golf Day Three Weeks to Go

Businesswomen from across the world are joining “the golf movement” as they converge at golf courses and clubs, retail outlets and ranges, on Tuesday, 6th June 2017 Women’s Golf Day (WGD).

This one day, 4-hour women’s global golf event, includes a two-hour golf clinic or a 9-hole round of golf, plus a two-hour social experience where participants can network while learning more about opportunities to learn to play and enjoy golf.

“We’ve discovered that female business professionals who take up the game of golf soon recognise the value it brings when it comes to customer engagement and future business development,” said WGD Founder Elisa Gaudet “It’s important that businesswomen have a positive experience when taking up the game and Women’s Golf Day does exactly that.”

WGD is one of the sport’s fastest growing movements with 652 locations in 43 countries so far signed up to host events on 6th June.

Women’s Golf Day (WGD) is a global golf initiative launched in 2016 to introduce women and girls to the game and encourage existing golfers to tee it up in a fun and highly inclusive environment. The inaugural one day, four-hour event, spanned 28 countries in 485 locations, and introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport while transcending language, culture, religion, and race to celebrate golf, women, and community. To learn more about Women’s Golf Day and its upcoming event on Tuesday June 6, 2017 visit www.womensgolfday.com

Tags: Elisa Gaudet, Women's Golf Day