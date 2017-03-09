www.golf-foundation.org: new website will win awareness

The Golf Foundation is delighted to present its new website – at www.golf-foundation.org – to everyone who has an interest in supporting junior grass roots golf.

The Golf Foundation is the nationally recognised golf charity which aims to provide any young person, regardless of background or ability, with the opportunity to enjoy the playing and personal benefits of golf. Its HSBC Golf Roots programme reaches 500,000 young people a year and aims by early 2018 to create 15,000 extra regular young golfers on an annual basis.

The new website will help in this aim. It offers users a highly visual new look with smooth and easy navigation in all subject areas including ‘Golf for All’, Schools, Community, Clubs, Fundraising and News. In each area the signposting is clear, with informative case studies and good news stories standing out, assisted by high-standard photography.

The site showcases all the Foundation’s work in encouraging more boys and girls to ‘Start, Learn and Stay’ in the sport. Visitors will find dynamic content on the recruitment and retention of young people in golf, including the ‘player pathway’ from school and community first experiences to supervised coaching opportunities at the local golf club.

All content is underpinned by a strong ‘Skills for Life’ message referencing how the learning of life skills when playing golf – examples being honesty, resilience, respect and good sportsmanship – can help young people as they develop.

For families considering golf for their youngsters there is a new easy-to-navigate Golf Facility Finder (powered by ‘Get into golf’), while registered PGA Coaches are able to log-in and download brand new marketing materials to aid their junior coaching programmes.

The site is now configured to be viewed on the full range of mobile, tablet and PC devices and has easy and immediate links to social media, including Facebook and Twitter, in order to share great stories about young people in golf. The Golf Foundation newsletter, Junior Golf Matters, is also available, as are links to the Foundation’s supporters and national development partners.

Sarah Sorrell, Marketing Manager for the Golf Foundation, said: “Our team is very pleased with the new website which has more visual appeal and is more user-friendly than our former site. Combined with the new Facility Finder and new resources available for PGA Coaches, this should help to bring in more readers, who will view more material, and this can only be good news in terms of raising awareness of our work.

Sarah added: “With these changes, we can also expect more contact from golf-lovers who wish to find out how they can support our programmes. Fundraising is a very important aspect of our work as a charity and the new site offers clear signposting to a range of exciting fundraising opportunities which may be of interest to golfers and golf clubs everywhere.”

HSBC Golf Roots and the Golf Foundation www.golf-foundation.org

