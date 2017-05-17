Wycombe Heights Named Official Hub for Junior Golf

Wycombe Heights Golf Centre, High Wycombe, has been recognised as the official junior golf hub by Berks, Bucks and Oxon Golf.

This distinction means that the centre is now one of just three clubs that Berks, Bucks and Oxon Golf use to feed juniors into their elite county squads.

The news comes after a particularly successful nine months for the club, during which time Wycombe Heights has implemented a new initiative to ensure it is accessible for all ages of junior golfers. As a result, it has signed up over 100 juniors, meaning that the growing section now accounts for over 10% of the overall membership.

Wycombe Heights is now also operating an outreach programme in local schools, teaching pupils the fundamentals of the game; something they are looking to grow in the coming months.

Howard Craft, General Manager at Wycombe Heights, is delighted that the club has become a beacon for junior golf in the area: “It’s a pleasure to watch so many juniors coming through the club and watching them progress from being beginners through to playing for the elite county squads.

“The Junior Learn Golf membership has been a real hit here, and we’re always happy to welcome players of any age and ability to take advantage of the facilities and support their golf career.”

Junior Par-3 membership is only £49.99 annually at the club and includes three free golf lessons and full use of the short course and practice facilities.

Wycombe Heights started their 2017 junior competition season last month with the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Junior Futures Tour, quickly followed by the Buckinghamshire County Schools Championship.

Continuing the season, the club will be hosting the Wee Wonders Golf Tour event on Sunday 4th June and the British Junior Golf Tour on Sunday 10th September.

Wycombe Heights is part of BGL Golf http://www.bglgolf.co.uk/

Wycombe Heights Golf Centre www.wycombeheightsgc.co.uk

