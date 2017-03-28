YouTube Star Rick Shiels Delights Lucky Winners at My Circle Golf Launch

Lucky My Circle Golf competition winners enjoyed a day at the London Golf Club with YouTube star and PGA professional Rick Shiels.

Marking the official launch of My Circle Golf, a mobile app providing a platform for golfers to connect and organise games in the easiest way possible, the competition winners were treated to a Q&A session, a short individual lesson with Shiels, and 18 holes on the International course.

Shiels worked with each of the attendees – who were all amazed at how much he could pick up and help them with in the space of such a short time – he headed out to the course to join each group for three holes.

Each group thoroughly enjoyed playing and interacting with Shiels and will feature on one of his renowned course vlogs, which feature plenty of insight, great golf shots and some spectacular drone footage of the venue.

My Circle Golf founder Gian Paolo Ziletti said: “To have Rick with us for such a landmark occasion was a real coup. At the heart of the app is the concept of bringing golfers from a range of different backgrounds together. The launch event was a real demonstration of that an element of the app and Rick is a keen supporter of it.

“We’ll soon be announcing a series of events all our community members can get involved with. It should be a great way to start the golfing season.”

Shiels enjoyed meeting and mixing with the lucky winners, and added: “I am a big supporter of bringing innovation to golf and the My Circle Golf app offers up a great opportunity for those who have not played for a while to get back into the game and find people to play with”.

“We had a great day and it was fantastic to meet some golfers that My Circle Golf has brought together, share some time on the course with them and pass on some tips.”

Available now from the Apple app store and Google Play store, My Circle Golf is free to download. It currently provides connections and locations for people wishing to play in London and the south-east, and regular events. A national roll-out is planned for the golf season.

My Circle Golf www.mycirclegolf.com

Tags: Gian Paolo Ziletti, London Golf Club, My Circle Golf, Rick Shiels