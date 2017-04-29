Lynx Appoints New Sales Agent In Ireland

Lynx Golf has strengthened its experienced team with the appointment of a new sales representative for Ireland.

Kieran O’Connor will be joining the brand as its sales agent in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and he brings to Lynx a huge wealth of knowledge of the Irish market.

Having previously held a senior managerial position for Oakley, he has also worked with Coca Cola and Levi so has a strong FMCG sales training background.

Kieran went on to set up Ballincollig-based sports and fashion focused Shank Agencies which carries golf brands including Murray Golf, Golfino, Peak Performance and Stance Socks.

Announcing the appointment, Murray Tonry, Lynx’s UK and European Sales Manager, said: “Lynx is a perfect fit within Kieran’s brand portfolio. He has very good relationships with buying group members, independents and the key accounts in the golf industry, so we are delighted he is representing Lynx.”

Lynx Golf is a rapidly-expanding, family-owned UK golf brand with over 700 active accounts and boasting three permanent Demo Day staff available for both stockists and non-stockists.

The company is making ever-increasing strides into the golf market, with stockists in the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

Lynx is dedicated to offering exceptional equipment for use by golfers at all skill levels and has always promised to support ‘green grass’ Pro shop businesses.

The company has an extensive range of men’s, ladies’ and junior equipment for 2017 and has unveiled several exciting new products this year including new #BB (Boom Boom) and Parallax irons.

Lynx Golf www.lynxgolf.co.uk/

