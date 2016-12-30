59club’s Roadshow hailed a success by all attendees…

The 59club ‘Sales, Service & Retention Roadshow’ brought the industry together and was hailed a huge success by all attendees.

The Roadshow took place in December, beginning at Foxhills Resort and ending at Manchester United’s Football Ground.

Content focused on the art of doing CLUB WELL, and included proven tactics that were guaranteed to assist clubs to convert more member sales, generate more referrals, retain more members, enhance the service experience, maximise additional revenue and retain customer loyalty.

Gregg Patterson CEO of ‘Tribal Magic’ didn’t fail to entertain and inspire the audience with his uniquely outrageous style for which he is famous!

59club Directors and PGA Members Mark Reed and Matt Roberts had the audience hanging on their every word as they each presented the industry leading 59club Sales & Service process that assists clubs to achieve Excellence.

59club have been inundated post event with discussions over how their Management tool ‘my59’ can assist clubs further.

Gregg Patterson commented: “Given my perspective on 59club as a training tool, I’d like to emphasize the value of the ‘service template’ that’s at the foundation of the 59Club model. My59 is powerful stuff for those who want the ‘service journey’ to be special but just don’t know the specific ‘things’ that need to be done to get there.”

The next 59club training day is set to take place at The Belfry ahead of 59club’s Annual ‘Sales & Service Excellence Awards’ on 27th February. With the same 59club promise; to re-educate and inspire, it’s sure to draw in record crowds.

The event is proudly supported by 59club’s Sponsors & Industry Partners: Club Car, CGI, Kennet, Toro, Golfbreaks.com, Tacit, England Golf, The PGA, Golf Retailing, Pro Shop Europe, Fluid productions and Colt MacKenzie McNair.

59club www.59club.com

View more stories about Golf Management Topics

Tags: 59Club, Gregg Patterson, Mark Reed, Matt Roberts