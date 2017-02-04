Award Winning Golf Business Reveals Secrets to Success at National Convention

A wealth of the UK’s golfing most experienced operators were invited to this year’s GolfBIC (Golf Business and Industry Convention) held at the Royal Hall, Harrogate, last month.

Having been in the business for over 30 years, owner of thriving 3 Hammers Golf Complex Ian Bonser, was invited to speak at the prestigious event having recently won a coveted national award for his successes in the golf market, in particular with junior and ladies golf.

Their hugely popular junior programmes and revolutionary Love.golf initiative is testament that golf is not in decline as is often reported. In fact, 3 Hammers continues to go from strength to strength and their proven successful formula is now recognised as a national example of good practice by England Golf, PGA and Golf Foundation.

Ian took to the stage with 3 Hammers Academy Directors Rob Bluck and John Cheetham describing their ‘award winning formula for golf success’.

Coveted keynote speakers from top worldwide Ryder Cup venues including Celtic Manor, Medinah, Hazeltine, Gleneagles and Le Golf National, Paris also participated in the national event which tackled issues such as golf retail, golf industry in the USA, taxation updates and Ian’s secret formulas within the industry.

The annual event, hosted by self-confessed golf addict, BBC’s Naga Munchetty includes keynote speakers from across the industry including the Professional Golfers Association (PGA), UK Golf Course Owners Association (UKGOA), England Golf and leading golf retailer American Golf.

Ian said; "It's a privilege to have been asked to speak at the conference. Having worked in the golf industry for 30 years it's a pleasure to be able to showcase our passion, commitment and hard work in attracting new golfers to the game

