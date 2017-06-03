Bogey’s Sports Park Well Above Par with Power Tee

Power Tee, the world leader in golf range automation, has recently installed their automated teeing system at Bogey’s Sports Park in Richmond, VA and the customers are absolutely loving the improvements to their practice sessions.

Endorsed by golfing legend and 2018 Ryder Cup Captain, Jim Furyk, Power Tee is also available at 4 Ryder Cup destinations including Le Golf National, the 2018 location.

Bogeys Sports Park offers a large, beautifully landscaped miniature golf course with ponds, fountains, waterfalls, and water flumes; a spacious driving range with 40 tee stations, featuring 14 Power Tees, ten of which are covered, and a practice sand bunker located at the east end of the range; plus, a seven-station batting cage, ranging from slow pitch softball to 80 mph baseball. Bogey’s has been serving the local area since 1994.

Tyler Carlo, General Manager at Bogeys Sports Park in Virginia answers questions about his experience with Power Tee

The Power Tee automated teeing system elevates any and all practice facilities as it combines the finest synthetic hitting mats which prevent wrist jarring with a teeing system offering multiple tee heights which not only improves a golfer’s swing but transforms an already great driving range into an extraordinary driving range.

“Our customers love the Power Tees. If you have not tried them yet, come on down and have a try. Bring your family with you, we have rental clubs for all sizes, so whether you are a golfer or not, we can guarantee a fun experience,” said Tyler.

Power Tee was founded by company CEO Martin Wyeth in 1996 to design, develop and promote automatic teeing. There are hundreds of Power Tee systems in 15 different countries in operation. And as of today, Wyeth’s vision is a reality with more than 6,000,000 balls teed up daily with a Power Tee automated system.

Power Tee is found at some of the best practice facilities in the world such as St Andrews, The Belfry, Wentworth Club and the superb Dromoland Castle in Ireland. This is in addition to over 300 quality driving ranges around the UK, Europe and now in the USA.

Power Tee automated teeing system is especially popular with juniors, ladies, seniors and beginners, Power Tee is an excellent way to attract new players to the game, and keep them in it. The Power Tee has been proven to increase ball sales where correctly implemented, and is the most powerful improvement one can add to a range.

Power Tee’s phenomenal success is a result of its deep seated commitment to quality and service combined with the fact that golfers love Power Tee, they hit more balls per hour while on the range, and are willing to travel further and pay more for the privilege to use Power Tee.

