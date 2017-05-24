Broke Hill Offers Member’s Bounce For ‘Unluckiest’ Golfer

Broke Hill Golf Club has started a search for the south’s unluckiest golfer in a bid to change their fortunes.

The club in Halstead, Kent is offering a fabulous prize of two three-month memberships from June to the end of August for the winning hard-luck golf story with entrants invited to submit their tales of woe via the club website: www.brokehill.co.uk.

The winner will then be handed full membership rights for three months and can choose a playing partner to join with them for the same period in a bid to right the wrongs dished out by Lady Luck. The competition is also open to current members who can win a similar discount on their membership renewal fees – or three months free – for their slice of golf misery.

So, if you still look back on that occasion a fox ran off with your ball on the 18th green and cost you a memorable victory, or that time you should have been celebrating a hole-in-one (only to realise you had played from the wrong tee) or you were left with a ridiculous unplayable lie from a perfect tee shot, Broke Hill wants to hear from you and may well offer you a proper ‘member’s bounce’ in return.

The free three-month lucky membership is all part of Broke Hill’s Open Week (with an extra lucky three days added) from May 20-29.

Special promotions will run throughout the 10-day period with some great savings on offer to golfers.

With green fees just £20 and half-price buggy hire throughout, there will be the chance to earn £125 money back on a new membership, while the fairway membership offer allows new members to join at £295 with current members able to ‘top-up’ at the same rate – a saving of £50.

Member’s guests can play for just £20 each at any time and the group can then enjoy ham, egg and chips all round in the clubhouse. Existing members can also cash in to the tune of £200 if they refer a new member.

The club’s innovative free junior Academy Scholarship offer, open to any golfers under the age of 18, has also been extended.

Jon Pleydell, general manager at Broke Hill Golf Club, said: ‘”We’ve all had our fair share of bad luck on the golf course so we think someone deserves a change of fortune.

“So we are giving away a three-month membership for two people for the best hard-luck golf story. Hopefully, our new members will realise that their luck has turned for the better when they join up at Broke Hill.”

Entries and images can be submitted via the club’s website with a closing date of May 31, 2017. For further information and to enter, visit www.brokehill.co.uk/unluckiest-golfer Opened in 1993, Broke Hill Golf Club is a par-72, parkland course, measuring 6,509 yards, designed by the David Williams partnership. Based in Halstead near Sevenoaks in Kent, the club is situated in a fantastic setting on the site of an old farmhouse and oast house with trees dating back more than 500 years and is renowned for its year-round good condition and fast greens. In recent years, the course has undergone a significant upgrade with several new tee boxes and bunker maintenance and is a testing challenge for all levels of golfer.

Broke Hill Golf Club www.brokehill.co.uk

