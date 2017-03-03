Celtic Manor Resort adopts PlayMoreGolf’s flexible membership scheme

Celtic Manor Resort, host of The 2010 Ryder Cup, has become the latest UK golf venue to introduce a flexible membership scheme, thanks to its new partnership with PlayMoreGolf.

The award-winning resort will integrate PlayMoreGolf’s pioneering points-based flexible membership programme, which is transforming the UK’s golf membership landscape, alongside its existing membership packages, as a solution for the infrequent golfer.

Golfers will now be able to experience The 2010 Ryder Cup course, The Twenty Ten, The Roman Road, home to the SSE Enterprise Wales Senior Open in 2015 and 2016 and The Montgomerie, which has previously hosted EuroPro Tour events, as well as enjoy the added benefit of being able to play at the other 34 participating clubs throughout the PlayMoreGolf network.

Commenting on its new flexible approach to golf membership, Director of Golf, Spa and Leisure, Will Hewitt, said: “People are facing more time constraints and are looking for a value for money package that meets their financial requirements, as not every golfer can play week in week out.

“With the customer being at the heart of everything we do at Celtic Manor Resort, it was therefore important for us to be able to offer a membership package that would appeal to the golfers whose needs were not being met by our ‘traditional’ memberships.

“I have been very impressed with the PlayMoreGolf team, as well as the various support packages available to us and I am expecting a high demand for this product over the coming months.”

Based on an initial membership fee of £325 per year, the PlayMoreGolf points system gives the golfer a minimum of 100 points – 80 to be utilised at their designated ‘home’ club and 20 reserved for rounds at any of the other participating venues throughout the PlayMoreGolf network.

Every time a member plays a round of golf, points are deducted from their allocation, with the number of points set by the individual venue, making PlayMoreGolf the perfect value solution for the infrequent golfer who seeks an affordable golf club membership, with the added flexibility of having access to other partner venues.

PlayMoreGolf Director, Jamie Carroll, added: “Celtic Manor Resort is one of the UK’s most customer-focused golf venues and it is not only a considerable endorsement of the product and support packages PlayMoreGolf offers, but it again reaffirms the importance for all golf clubs, regardless of size, to offer a more flexible approach to golf club membership.

“In addition to providing flexibility for golfers looking to join Celtic Manor Resort, the partnership will also be a significant benefit to existing PlayMoreGolf members as they will now be able to use their ‘away’ points to play at one of the UK’s leading golf resorts.”

The latest figures from PlayMoreGolf show that 65% of the golf played by its members during 2016 was at off-peak times, highlighting the importance for golf clubs to offer a flexible approach to membership in order to maximise the appeal to younger golfers and to further enhance their revenues.

Having already attracted more than 1,000 members to its network of 35 venues across the UK since launching in February 2016, PlayMoreGolf has also generated more than 15,000 new member leads for its venues, through targeted digital marketing campaigns, further highlighting the growing importance of flexible memberships within today’s market.

