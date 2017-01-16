ClearWater is Number One at BTME 2017

Highspeed Group is focusing on their Number One product ClearWater and sees BTME 2017 as the ideal platform to build on the last twelve months success.

Highspeed Group’s joint M.D. David Mears commented: “BTME is always an excellent show for us and 2016 exceeded expectations with us taking a record number of ClearWater enquiries. For BTME 2017 we have made ClearWater even better with some specification changes, free upgrades and an exceptionally attractive price! The time to buy and comply could not be better, particularly for those that have been fortunate enough to receive VAT refunds! ”

Highspeed’s stand (C12) will feature a mini ClearWater display unit to demonstrate some of the new features and, yes, there will be a Show Offer and an even better Prize Draw! If you are interested in bringing your washpad up to legal requirements, do make sure you visit the stand; it may not be as expensive as you thought and you could be a winner!

Highspeed Group’s Show Offers not only cover ClearWater but also a superb deal on diesel refueling tanks and an attractive waste management package: WasteAway.

Call Matt Mears on 07912 981103 for more information or to make a show appointment. The Highspeed Team is at BTME 2017: Stand C12.

Highspeed Group Ltd www.highspeed.co.uk

Tags: BTME, ClearWater, David Mears