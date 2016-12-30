Club Management Education course makes its return to Dublin

The Confederation of Golf in Ireland, the Irish Golf and Club Managers Association and the Club Managers Association of Europe are delighted to announce the return of the CMAE’s Management Development Programme Part 1 course early next year.

The five-day residential educational programme will run from the 20th-24th February 2017 at The K Club, located at Straffan, Co. Kildare just 30 minutes from Dublin. Part 1 of the programme focuses on Club Operations and will see leading club industry experts deliver education sessions on Management, Leadership, Food and Beverage Operations, Club Governance, Membership Marketing, Facilities Management and all of the statutory compliance required to run a successful club.

At the end of the programme, delegates will also have established a valuable network of support from presenters and peers which will help them fulfil their career in the industry.

CMAE’s Director of Education, Michael Braidwood CCM, said: “There is a real thirst for education amongst club managers in Ireland which was proven by the success of previous MDP parts 1 and 2, plus the MDP Food & Beverage which have been held in Dublin over the past three years and we are excited to be working with our Irish partners to bring the programme back to Dublin in 2017.”

The CMAE’s Management Development Programme was launched in 2011 and since then has been held in seven Countries across Europe and attracted over 850 delegates all with different skill sets and backgrounds, ranging from established club managers and secretaries of golf, tennis, sailing and city clubs, club committee members, course managers, golf professionals and those from outside the club industry looking for a career change.

Those who complete MDP parts 1 and 2 will have the opportunity to gain the Club Management Diploma (CMDip), the only European recognized club management qualification and forms the building blocks to the globally recognized Certified Club Manager (CCM).

To book a place on the course please download the course brochure or contact Michael Walsh at IGCMA via email clubmatters34@gmail.com

Tags: Club Managers Association of Europe, CMAE, Michael Braidwood, The K Club