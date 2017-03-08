CMAE’s Extraordinary European Club and Golf Benchmarking Initiative

The Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) has launched the most comprehensive club and golf benchmarking study ever undertaken in Europe.

Delivered by the independent experts at Global Golf Advisors (formerly KPMG Golf Practice), its aim will be for the first time to measure vital operational performance metrics and industry-wide trends against which clubs can benchmark their own performance.

CMAE President, Marc Newey, said “For too long, Europe’s club leaders have gone without access to comprehensive and reliable industry benchmarking data. This extraordinary initiative, will address that, empowering club decision-makers with highly relevant industry trends and best practices. We invite and encourage clubs to grasp this opportunity to contribute to a better-informed industry”

“Participation is open to city, sporting, racquet, golf and yacht clubs as well as resort and real estate properties throughout Europe. There is no cost to participation and for those clubs that do contribute, CMAE will present them with a complimentary copy of the comprehensive European Report. National reports may also be available through CMAE Alliance Partner Associations.”

The study will gather, analyse and report on data relating to:

Membership absorption and attrition levels, rates and categories

Staffing and Remuneration

Food and Beverage

Utilisation

Capital Maintenance and Development

Golf Course Maintenance

Rob Hill, Managing Partner of Global Golf Advisors’ EMEA Office said: “As advocates of informed decision-making, we commend CMAE on taking the lead on such an ambitious and valuable study. We are honoured that CMAE has chosen our analytics platform to facilitate the confidential accrual and reporting of industry data, and we very much look forwarding to publishing the first European Report later this year at CMAE’s 2107 European Conference.”

To learn more and participate in the initiative go to www.cmaeurope.org/benchmarking

The Club Managers Association of Europe www.cmaeurope.org

Global Golf Advisors www.globalgolfadvisors.com

