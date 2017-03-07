Dates announced for CMAE’s 3 speciality MDP courses

The Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) announce the dates of their forthcoming MDP speciality courses on Food & Beverage, Golf Management and Strategy & Leadership.

MDP Food & Beverage will take place in Marbella in Spain from Tuesday 21st to Saturday 25th November 2017, which will enable any delegates wishing to stay in Marbella after the course to attend the CMAE European Conference on the 26th, 27th and 28th November. The course aims to develop the delegates Food & Beverage knowledge and will provide the tools to manage and raise standards in front of house operations, control costs, drive sales and hone your ability to work closer with your team to achieve better results. This course is applicable to Clubs with all levels of turnover, including those working with contract caterers.

MDP Golf Operations will take place at the Home of Golf in St Andrews, Scotland from the 4th to the 8th December 2017. The course is aimed at managers with a particular responsibility of the golf operations at their club and aims to enhance the understanding of the cornerstones of a successful golf product at their clubs.

MDP 3 Strategy and Leadership is the final course on the CMAE education pathway and will take place in Edinburgh from 22nd – 26th January 2018. The course is aimed at those managers who wish to learn how to enhance their management style and tap into their leadership potential in order to operate the club as a business. Delegates will benefit from sessions focused specifically on raising their leadership competencies whilst delving deeper into topics such as advanced financial management, personal development, club ethics and marketing demographics.

Please note, it is not necessary for you to have attended the MDP 1 and 2 courses before attending any of the 3 speciality courses.

There are two levels of qualification which are attainable through the CMAE’s education pathway: the European Club Management Diploma which is attainable after completing MDP Parts 1 and 2 and the coveted international Certified Club Manager (CCM) designation which can be obtained by examination after completing MDP parts 1 – 3 plus either MDP F&B or MDP Golf.

Any potential delegates wishing to register their interest in attending the above courses can do so by completing an online pre-registration form. To do this click here https://www.cmaeurope.org/mdp-register-interest

For more information about the CMAE or the Management Development Programme visit www.cmaeurope.org

Tags: Club Managers Association of Europe, CMAE