EGCOA Launch New Vision 2020 Resources: ‘Forever: Golf that Lasts’

Forever, the 6th ‘F’ of Vision 2020, looks at sustainability – exploring what sustainable golf actually is, why it’s important to clubs as businesses and how they can gain the advantages which sustainable operations can bring.

The Vision 2020 project was unveiled by the EGCOA and its members in 2014 in response to a negative growth in the sport in Europe. Its inception and continued development is the result of extensive collaboration and consultation across the industry to identify the key-opportunities for clubs. This new Forever topic adds to the current offerings: Friendship; Flexibility; Family; Fun and Fore Health. Vision 2020 provides a platform for golf businesses to explore these 6 key opportunity and find the answers and inspiration to grow the game. Future section focuses on golf’s positive value to people and planet.

“We’re delighted to launch this new section to the growing resources in the Vision 2020 platform” said Lodewijk Klootwijk, CEO of the EGCOA “Sustainability is core to the continued success of the sport. The EGCOA recognises the importance of looking to the future not only for golf as a whole but for individual clubs, who are facing uncertain and pressured times. The information and resources available on the Vision 2020 platform highlight the economic benefits sustainable operations can bring to clubs. It also directs clubs to practical resources, such as golf’s bespoke OnCourse® sustainability platform, to take positive action and uncover and enhance their social and environmental value and realise the benefits for all. We thank GEO and our members for their support in putting this informative and useful resource together.”

GEO (Golf Environment Organization), is the non-profit dedicated to supporting the international golf industry. Jonathan Smith, CEO at GEO said: “We are proud to have worked with the EGCOA on this project. The new page provides relevant information to inspire and enable club owners and managers to unlock their positive value for people and planet, and to strengthen their club for now and for the future. The resources highlight some of the great work that’s already going on and the economic and social benefits clubs are already seeing. We hope this will inspire others to take action and also share their successes and progress. We look forward to continuing to work with the EGCOA and their members as golf continues to show leadership in this important area.”

The ‘Forever’ project, along with all the resources on the Vision 2020 platform can be found at www.thefutureofgolf.eu/forever

European Golf Course Owners Association (EGCOA) http://www.egcoa.eu/

GEO (Golf Environment Organization) www.golfenvironment.org

Tags: EGCOA, European Golf Course Owners Association, GEO, Golf Environment Organization, Jonathan Smith, Lodewijk Klootwijk, VISION 2020