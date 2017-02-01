EIGCA Members Never Stop Learning

Members of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA) have attended two days of seminars and workshops as part of their Continuing Professional Development (CPD) activity.

Part of EIGCA’s role is to elevate standards of golf course design. Holding CPD events like this keep members at the forefront of golf course design and help them find solutions to the design challenges they face.

This event focused on bunker liners and software solutions, with sessions by some of EIGCA’s Industry Partners:

Lee Strutt of the Royal Automobile Club bought the client perspective with insight on the reasoning behind their choices for bunker lining & sand.

Charlie Greasley of John Greasley Ltd explained about their puncture resistant liner, the Hyline bunker liner

Kerr Rowan from Capillary Concrete discussed the benefits of their product for bunkers and the additional use as a sub-surface irrigation system for tees which could potentially save water due to there being little evaporation

John Aherne of Golfgraffix presented their software which enables golf course architects to create almost instant 3D animations of design proposals for clients

Gavin Kelly from Profile Products explained about porous ceramics as an inert rootzone amendments which improves the physical, chemical and biological profile of a rootzone

In addition to enhancing their technical knowledge, members also heard from EIGCA’s Public Relations and Marketing Consultant, Lindsey Collumbell, on how to use social media to raise awareness and understanding of the work they do, to build their business.

“Being at the forefront of golf course design and aware of the latest methods and technologies available, takes constant attention,” says EIGCA Executive Officer, Julia Green. “These intensive CPD events enable EIGCA members to keep up-to-date and are an important part of what makes our members some of Europe’s most qualified golf course architects.”

A detailed report of the CPD event is on the EIGCA website.

Tags: Charlie Greasley, EIGCA, European Institute of Golf Course Architects, Gavin Kelly, John Aherne, Julia Green, Kerr Rowan, Lee Strutt, Lindsey Collumbell