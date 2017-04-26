England Golf partners British Speedgolf – it’s Express Delivery

England Golf is partnering British Speedgolf to promote the fast and fun version of the game as part of its Golf Express campaign.

The partnership supports the aims of both organisations to get more people playing golf by attracting them with shorter, quicker formats of the game.

Golf Express is England Golf’s national campaign to encourage busy people to play more often by promoting 9-hole golf and other short formats.

Speedgolf also sets out to appeal to people who love golf but can’t find the time to play with work and family commitments – and who enjoy running and having fun.

It offers a faster, more athletic version of golf, where a player can complete a full 18 holes in under 80 minutes, or 9 holes in under 40 minutes, by jogging between shots. The challenge is balancing the running pace with the ability to quickly and accurately play shots to get the lowest score possible.

A Speedgolf score combines the sum of shots with the time taken to run the golf course. Shooting a round of 90 in a time of 70 minutes and 21 seconds gives a Speedgolf score of 160:21.

Both Golf Express and British Speedgolf highlight the fitness benefits of the sport. A nine-hole round at walking pace can be fitted in to two hours and means players will walk two to three miles, take over 5000 steps and burn over 450 calories. Speedgolf also offers players the opportunity to have fun while improving their health and fitness.

British Speedgolf is planning to showcase its format during England Golf Week in August with an event on the Bracken course at Woodhall Spa.

Claire Hodgson, England Golf Head of Participation, said: “Golf Express and British Speedgolf are a perfect fit and this new partnership will help us to tell more people that golf is a fun and flexible game which really can fit into a busy lifestyle.”

Pam Painter, British Speedgolf Co-Founder, added: “Speedgolf adds an athletic dimension to golf that enhances the fitness benefits of the sport. It is also a lot of fun and is designed to fit into our hectic 21st century lifestyles.

“Speedgolf appeals to golfers of all abilities but is also attracting those from the running community, especially individuals who favour cross discipline sports.”

To learn more about Golf Express and to find 9-hole or other short format offers and a directory of facilities visit www.golfexpress9.org

British Speedgolf www.britishspeedgolf.co.uk

England Golf www.englandgolf.org

