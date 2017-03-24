England Golf Partnership work to be taken on by England Golf

The key roles of the England Golf Partnership (EGP), which for 12 years has brought together England Golf and the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA), will now be taken on by England Golf.

These roles were to pull together the sport’s Whole Sport Plan and receive golf’s National Lottery grant under Sport England’s previous strategy.

Last month, Sport England announced an £8.48m award to golf, over four years, to support talented players and encourage regular golfers to continue playing. The PGA has withdrawn from EGP, allowing England Golf to become the lead funding body, working with Sport England to support its new strategy for 2017-21.

England Golf and The PGA have, however, made the commitment to continue to work closely together, along with the Golf Foundation, in the best interests of golf in England.

Sandy Jones, Chief Executive of The PGA, said: “Following receipt of the news of Sport England’s funding award to golf, amicable discussion took place between England Golf and The PGA. In conclusion, it was felt that the best outcome for golf in England could be achieved by the PGA stepping out of the EGP, allowing England Golf to be the lead funding body.

“The PGA is, of course, totally committed to working with England Golf and the Golf Foundation to support the growth and development of the game at all levels.

Nick Pink, England Golf Chief Executive, commented: “England Golf would like to thank the PGA for their great commitment to golf in England, and I look forward to working with them just as closely to deliver on our plans for the game.

“England Golf will work hard to ensure the Sport England award is invested well into golf in England and looks forward to a long and mutually beneficial working relationship with the PGA into the future.”

