Essential Learning about Data Protection Law

Promote Training has launched a new eLearning course which comprises of crucial information and learning on the much-misunderstood subject of Data Protection Legislation. The course is applicable to all Golf Businesses and Employees and covers the core 8 overriding principles of data protection and includes a number of free downloads that allow you to assess your current data protection practices.

Commenting on the new course, David Reeves, Co-Founder of Promote Training, says: “Knowledge on Data Protection is extremely important to Golf Businesses, especially with the upcoming changes to Legislation. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into force very soon and is the most important change in data privacy regulation for 20 years.

Our research has shown that many clubs don’t even comply to the current core fundamentals, leaving themselves open to prosecution and some hefty fines. This course has been developed to ensure clubs and personnel are well placed to protect themselves, their staff, their data and their customers.”

This new course includes scenarios that are applicable to the Golf Industry. The content was developed in partnership with Databasix UK (a leading data consultancy) and provides all levels of employees with an understanding of the implications of the current Data Protection Act to prepare for the forthcoming EU General Data Protection Regulation. It also helps identify their legal responsibilities in combination with good working practices.

The course takes approximately 1 hour to complete and concludes with a multiple-choice quiz that delegates take in order to receive the automated certification. The course also has some great free downloads to ensure Clubs and Golf Businesses are best prepared for the new legislation.

By delivering the course via eLearning, employers receive confirmation and proof that their staff have undertaken the necessary training – an important audit trail when it comes to legally required education.

Multi-user licenses can be purchased online, with discounts for the more licenses purchased. The course is currently available to Golf Business News readers from as little as £19.50 per person for a promotional period until 15th April 2017, before increasing to £29.50. The link for the discounted rate is https://www.promotetraining.co.uk/fundamental-principles-data-protection

