Frilford Heath Golf Club Engages 59club Services

Frilford Heath Golf Club in Oxfordshire has engaged the services of 59club, Europe’s leading customer service benchmarking and training provider, to ensure they continue to deliver the very best experience over its three championship golf courses and first-class restaurant and bars, for their members and visitors enjoyment.

Frilford Heath Golf Club appointed the new General Manager, Russell Stebbings, earlier this year, with confidence that Russell’s excellent customer service achievements would bring additional value to the club.

Russell is a passionate 59club ambassador having previously enlisted the service during his time at Farleigh, who operate under The Foxhills Collection. Naturally, understanding the value of 59club to a club, Russell was keen to introduce the service to Frilford Heath.

In only a very short space of time 59club sales and customer service systems have been deeply embedded into the clubs everyday operation.

Russell says: “For me, benchmarking acts as reassurance that myself and the team are doing the best job we can, and that keeps everyone in good spirits, members, visitors, staff, the management team and the board.

“In the unlikely event that there were ever any failings on our part, we can respond efficiently and effectively with a positive action to provoke change. Likewise, and as is often the case, if there’s something to celebrate then our staff are the first to be congratulated.

“We are all in this together; each member of our team knows the importance of their role in ensuring that customer experience is paramount and when it comes to customer service, we mean business.”

As well as benchmarking its visitor journey, Frilford Heath has also signed up to my59, the ground-breaking software which empowers clubs to conduct their own surveys and mystery shopping audits. Russell can now utilise the complete array of 59club products and welcome success in all revenue streams.

Matt Roberts, 59club Director said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to welcome Russell and the team at Frilford Heath to the 59club community. The club boasts an enviable range of golf and hospitality facilities, for their customers’ enjoyment.

The club’s alliance with 59club means they gain access to a wealth of training and management tools which will undoubtedly see them advance their sales and service levels in all departments even further. It’s very exciting for us to play our role in assisting the club as they strive to achieve excellence.”

59club www.59club.com

Frilford Heath Golf Club www.frilfordheath.co.uk

Tags: 59Club, Frilford Heath Golf Club, Matt Roberts, Russell Stebbings