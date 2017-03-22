Glendale Golf launches new era of golf membership with LoyalTee

A new era of low-commitment golf membership, offering the maximum in affordability and flexibility, has begun at Glendale Golf, operators of seven quality golf centres across the UK.

At the core of the change is one membership – LoyalTee – which offers three distinct categories to suit a variety of playing habits, plus a choice of payment options, all under the tag line “Golf membership … your way”.

LoyalTee 1 Month is a one-month golf membership, payable by direct debit, which can be cancelled at any time. It offers unlimited golf at a Glendale Golf venue up to seven days a week, plus rewards, special offers and golf events to play in.

The one-month product is designed to be a stepping stone into full membership for those looking to join a Glendale Golf centre for the first time. It also suits the fair-weather golfer seeking maximum value for money during the summer months.

Two other products – LoyalTee 12 Month and LoyalTee Pay & Play – have been launched at the same time, giving golfers three distinct choices as to how they satisfy their golf habit. There are also new LoyalTee Junior and LoyalTee Intermediate options available for the younger golfer.

All of the new LoyalTee memberships offer an optional upgrade which gives access to club competitions and handicaps. This enables pay & play golfers and those on short-term one-month memberships to feel more like club members, with competitive golf and handicaps on offer at their local Glendale Golf centre without an up-front commitment.

A launch offer gives golfers who take up a new LoyalTee membership before 30th April 2017 up to a month’s free golf. LoyalTee 1 Month members for example will pay half price for their first month if they join before this deadline.

“This is the easiest way yet to join a golf club” said Tom Brooke, Managing Director of Glendale Golf. “You just can’t make a golf membership simpler or less intimidating than this. As the name suggests, LoyalTee 1 Month is a one-month commitment with no large minimum payment, which we know people prefer not to pay.

“We trialled LoyalTee 1 Month in summer 2016 and the response was overwhelmingly positive. Our new LoyalTee membership with its three options represents the start of a new era of golf membership for Glendale Golf, and we think it will attract a lot of newcomers to the sport.”

From now on, casual green fee golfers at Glendale Golf venues will be offered LoyalTee Pay & Play membership for free, receiving 5% off all standard green fees (10% off if booking online), plus guaranteed lowest rates and access to LoyalTee promotional offers through the year. Golfers who join LoyalTee Pay & Play before 30th April 2017 will also receive a voucher giving 20% off their next round of golf.

Golfers can also choose a LoyalTee 12 Month membership for maximum value. This gives all of the benefits of LoyalTee 1 Month membership, but at a lower monthly price – and with the huge additional benefit of free golf at all Glendale Golf venues around the UK on either a 5-day or 7-day basis.

LoyalTee 12 Month members will also pay lower prices for their food, drinks, buggy hire and range balls, as well as receiving discounts in Glendale Golf pro shops. Their membership also includes a free LoyalTee Junior membership for one family member, a complimentary gift upon renewal, and the option to pay annually or via monthly direct debit.

Golfers who join LoyalTee 12 Month before 30th April 2017 will get their first month’s golf for free.

“Up and down the UK, at every one of our golf centres, we are making golf as affordable and accessible as possible, while still offering a high-quality experience” said Tom Brooke. “That’s what Glendale Golf stands for.”

The LoyalTee launch confirms Glendale Golf’s fundamental aim to make all customers feel like members. “This is how we want you to feel, no matter how often you visit one of our golf centres, or how you choose to pay for your golf.” said Brooke. “We are truly committed to integration, to long-term customer relationships and to opening up the sport to everybody – and we believe that LoyalTee is the membership for golf’s future.”

