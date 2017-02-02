GOLF 20/20 announces the Game’s 2016 Charitable Impact

GOLF 20/20 – a collaboration of leading organizations representing all segments of the U.S. golf industry – has announced details about the game’s $3.9 billion annual charitable impact with more golf facilities than ever (12,700) hosting an event in 2016.

According to a study conducted by the National Golf Foundation (NGF), golf as a fundraising vehicle includes an estimated:

12,700 golf facilities (84 percent of U.S. total, 8 percent increase from 2011)

143,000 events

12 million participants

$26,400 average per function

1 percent of all U.S. charitable giving (totalled $373 billion in 2015)

“Charity is at the heart of the U.S. golf industry,” says Steve Mona, CEO of the World Golf Foundation, administrator of GOLF 20/20. “Golf is a key driver for charitable giving and takes pride in hosting charitable events to improve millions of lives through causes that are mostly unrelated to golf.”

Most common charitable golf event beneficiaries include health, youth, education and cultural groups nationally, regionally and locally.

More than 85 percent of organizations conducting golf events find them important because, in addition to raising significant funds, they provide exposure and networking opportunities among supporters.

Additionally, golf’s charitable impact is greater than Major League Baseball, National Football League, National Basketball League and National Hockey League combined.

The findings are based on qualitative calls and data collection from a coast-to-coast sampling of public and private golf facilities, and non-profit organizations producing golf events, conducted on behalf of GOLF 20/20 by the NGF.

