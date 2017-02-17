Golf Datatech Releases “The Business of Game Improvement”

Golf Datatech, LLC, the golf industry’s largest independent market research company, today announced the release of “The Business of Game Improvement,” a much anticipated study that analyzes the state of the golf teaching, training and instructional aids product market.

The study was developed to quantify and comprehend what drives the business of game improvement and training and instruction products, which have been around for as long as the game itself. In fact, today the category of golf instruction and training products is made up of companies that far outnumber any other product category in the industry.

“As sure as Old Tom Morris taught Young Tom Morris how to hold a club, how to swing and how to hit the golf ball, golf instruction and training aids have been a key ingredient to every golfer’s game,” said Tom Stine, a partner at Golf Datatech, LLC. “Likewise, this huge category of products has evolved from one-on-one instruction to electronic technology. As there has been minimal research conducted attempting to understand how serious golfers view the wide variety of products and services available, we are using this study to take a deep dive into the category.”

As part of the overall study, over 1,500 ‘Serious Golfers’ from Golf Datatech’s exclusive database completed a survey covering topics such as: traditional training aids, digital technologies, wearable technologies, swing analyzers, golf instruction, golf schools, practice patterns, physical fitness and launch monitors. Findings of the study suggest that golfers are practicing less than they did a decade ago and those who do practice work equally on their full swing and short game. Additionally, iron play is the area most serious golfers feel they need improvement, while 93% of the respondents agree that they would play better if they practiced more.

Stine adds, “This is a big encompassing study that covers the entire teaching, training and instructional aids product market. It should be on the desk of every company dedicated to the game improvement business.

The cost of the 147-page “The Business of Game Improvement” study is $595. To purchase the report or to get more information, contact Suzie Phillips at 888-944-4116 or info@golfdatatech.com

