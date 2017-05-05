Golf industry unites to provide one-stop shop for education events

Anyone working or volunteering in the UK golf industry is able to access a consolidated calendar of educational events thanks to the collaboration of the industry bodies in an online Golf Education Calendar.

The calendar is an initiative of the Golf Education Group, comprising of the Home Unions and other golf industry education organisations and aims to provide a ‘one stop shop’ for all educational opportunities for those working in, volunteering or aspiring to work in the golf industry.

Organisations involved in the group are England Golf, Scottish Golf, Golf Union of Wales, British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association, Golf Club Managers Association, Club Managers Association of Europe, The Golf Foundation, The Professional Golfers’ Association, Greenkeepers Training Committee, National Golf Clubs Advisory Association and the Scottish Golf & Club Managers Association.

The collaboration of the group enables club managers, greenkeepers, PGA professionals, committee members, county officials and catering managers access to the most comprehensive listing of education events available in the golf industry.

Users of the calendar, which has recently undergone a number of upgrades to make the site more modern and user friendly, are able to view all educational events on a month by month basis and have the option to use a number of search filters to tailor the results for the type of education that best suits them.

Each event pops out in a new window and gives an overview of the details including venue, date and time, cost of the event, who the presenters are, the number of Continuing Professional Development credits available for attending and a link where users can book their place or register for the event.

One of the additional features of the calendar is demand-led events offered through BIGGA, England Golf and Scottish Golf, where users are able to register their interest in an event which the organiser will then run providing there is enough demand to go ahead.

For further information and to view the calendar visit www.golfeducation.co.uk

