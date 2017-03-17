intelligentgolf to sponsor the GCMA Manager of the Year award

Leading club management software provider intelligentgolf have been announced as the sponsor of the Golf Club Managers’ Association’s Manager of the Year award for 2017.The most prestigious accolade in golf club management is part of the GCMA’s Club Management Awards, and will be presented at the organisation’s conference in November.

intelligentgolf delivers industry leading CONGU handicapping, online teetime booking, club management, websites and EPOS systems to a growing number of clubs in the UK and worldwide. The Association believes there is an obvious synergy to be built on, and as well as supporting the delivery of the award, Jamie Abbott – founder and managing director – will take part in the judging process, bringing over 10 years of golf club industry experience to the panel.

“Intelligent Golf are renowned for a high-quality product and excellent customer service,” said GCMA chief executive Bob Williams, “which seemed a clear fit with award that rewards outstanding managerial performance. So we are delighted to be working with Intelligent Golf, and that Jamie will be part of the judging process, bringing a different perspective from his side of the industry.”

Nominations for the Club Management Awards, which also feature Team and Newcomer of the Year categories, open in April, and anyone can put a candidate forward. Once the rigorous process of narrowing down the nominations has been completed, Abbott will be involved in site visits to shortlisted candidates, before leaving experienced GCMA staff to complete the judging with a nerve-racking final interview.

This year’s winner will be announced at the 2017 GCMA Conference on 13 November, at Mercedes-Benz World, with previous prizes including a golf trip to Thailand. The 2015 winner was Langland Bay’s Andrew Minty, who at just 34 was the youngest ever. Other previous winners include Emma Clifford, Debbie Pern and Gary Pearce.

“From Open venues to small proprietary clubs, resorts to private members’ clubs, customer satisfaction is Intelligent Golf’s number one priority,” Jamie Abbott explained. “We aspire to deliver a consistently excellent product, so we are thrilled to be supporting the ultimate club management accolade as well.”

GCMA Club Management Awards gcma.org.uk/awards

Intelligentgolf intelligentgolf.co.uk

