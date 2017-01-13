Leading Clubs Participate in First BMI Programme in Malaysia

Three of Malaysia’s most prominent golf clubs supported the third course to be offered under the Business Management Institute (BMI) Asia Pacific education programme.

The first such gathering to be staged in Malaysia, the BMI Leadership Course at the TPC Kuala Lumpur was presented by the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) and the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA).

Senior representatives from TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kota Permai Golf and Country Club and Horizon Hills Golf and Country Club attended the five-day event at which respected industry stalwarts Jason Koenigsfeld and Dr Jack Ninemeier shared their wealth of knowledge with delegates.

Koenigsfeld is the CMAA’s Senior Vice President of Professional Development while Ninemeier is a retired professor in The School of Hospitality Business at Michigan State University who serves on the Master Club Manager (MCM) Academic Council of the CMAA.

Eric Lynge, the AGIF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We were extremely fortunate to have presenters of the calibre of Jason Koenigsfeld and Jack Ninemeier and also a venue of the quality of TPC Kuala Lumpur.

“We were delighted also to have such a high-quality turnout. That TPC Kuala Lumpur, Kota Permai and Horizon Hills deemed it appropriate to be represented by some of their most senior employees reflects especially well on their establishments.

“It’s no coincidence that they are among the finest golfing establishments in Southeast Asia.

“Like our first two BMI courses in Singapore and Thailand, this Malaysian gathering has underscored the need for this type of education and Certified Club Manager (CCM) certification in Asia.”

Koenigsfeld said: “It was an honour to be part of this programme. I hope I brought some new ideas from around the world. I certainly learned a great deal from spending quality time with the participants.”

Steven Thielke, the TPC Kuala Lumpur’s Chief Executive Officer, said the club was pleased to play host to the AGIF’s BMI course.

He said: “Education of our managers in Malaysia and around Asia is crucial if we are to see an improvement in standards.

“We applaud the objective of the education programme to enhance manager knowledge and skills in a variety of areas.”

Tang Meng Loon, Gamuda Land Clubs Group General Manager, said: “The link between the AGIF and the CMAA was long overdue. It’s to be welcomed not only by established club managers around Asia but also those who harbour ambitions of carving themselves a career in club management.”

Last year, the CMAA appointed the AGIF to execute the BMI education programme for the Asia Pacific region in partnership with existing CMAA partners in China, Hong Kong, Macau and New Zealand.

Tags: AGIF, Asian Golf Industry Federation, Club Managers Association of America, Eric Lynge, Jack Ninemeier, Jason Koenigsfeld, Steven Thielke, TPC Kuala Lumpur