MDP Strategy and Leadership: All Leading to Success

28 golf and city club managers from 9 European and Middle East Countries attended a Management Development Programme (MDP) course – MDP 3 Strategy and Leadership, hosted recently by CMAE in Edinburgh.

MDP 3 – Strategy and Leadership, is the highest level course in the executive education pathway provided by CMAE, consisting of five residential courses, covering all the competencies of the modern club manager.

The delegates from Scotland, England, Wales, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, United Arab Emirates and Egypt benefited from a schedule that focused specifically on raising their leadership competencies whilst delving deeper into topics such as advanced financial management, personal development, club ethics and marketing demographics. The delegates also had their Lumina© Leadership Profile analyzed to help them become better and more aware leaders.

Presenters on this top-rate course were John Bull, Gregg Patterson, Russ Conde, Rob Hill, Ken Harvey and Kevin Fish, CCM.

Delegates were invited to the Scottish Golf and Club Managers Association Wednesday night seminar, with key-note speaker, Jim James, Director of Operations at Augusta National, to learn about the principles of leading one of the most iconic clubs in the world.

Course Facilitator and CMAE’s Director of Education, Mike Braidwood, said of the programme: “This was the second time we have run our MDP Strategy and Leadership course and it’s going from strength to strength. We had a great and diverse group of delegates who all added value to the week by sharing their international experiences. The course was over subscribed, so we are already planning the next one. For many, it was the final piece of our education pathway and they are now eligible and prepared to sit the exam for the coveted Certified Club Manager qualification”

MDP 3 Strategy and Leadership is the fifth and final course, developed by CMAE, that completes the pathway for club industry professionals across Europe embarking on an educational journey to enhance their overall abilities to run successful clubs.

Within this pathway there are two levels of qualification: the European Club Management Diploma which is attainable after completing MDP Parts 1 and 2 and the coveted

international Certified Club Manager (CCM) designation which can be obtained by examination after completing MDP parts 1 – 3 plus either MDP F&B or MDP Golf.

The MDP pathway was originally developed by the Club Managers Association of America and thanks to their vision and generosity has been given to CMAE who adapted the materials for the European Golf, Sports and City Club Markets.

For more information about CMAE and their Management Development Programmes visit www.cmaeurope.org

