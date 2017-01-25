National Golf Day 2017 Set for April 26 in Washington, D.C.

WE ARE GOLF – a coalition of the game’s leading associations and industry partners – has announced the 10th annual National Golf Day will be held Wednesday, April 26 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

National Golf Day celebrates the game’s nearly $70 billion economy, $4 billion annual charitable impact (updated data available January 25) and many environmental and fitness benefits. Industry leaders will meet with Members of Congress, the Executive Branch and federal agencies to discuss golf’s 15,200-plus diverse businesses, two million jobs impacted, tax revenue creation and tourism value.

New for 2017, golf industry leaders will arrive Monday, April 24 to participate in a community service initiative on the National Mall the morning of Tuesday, April 25. The initiative will focus on beautification, preservation and helping the National Park Service with turf deferred maintenance. More details will be available soon.

“We look forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of National Golf Day by educating our country’s lawmakers about the game’s significant impact,” said Steve Mona, Chief Executive Officer of World Golf Foundation, administrator of WE ARE GOLF. “As we await a new Presidential administration this month, we are optimistic about the momentum for golf in 2017 and also pleased with the strides our industry has made on Capitol Hill in the last decade to ensure that golf’s interests are effectively represented.”

In May 2016, National Golf Day was the most successful to date with over 120 scheduled Congressional meetings in one day. Globally, the #NGD16 Twitter campaign eclipsed 52 million impressions and reached 17.7 million accounts, including 4.4 million users in a one-hour span.

Organizations who participated include the Club Managers Association of America, Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, Ladies Professional Golf Association, National Golf Course Owners Association, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, United States Golf Association, United States Golf Manufacturers Council, World Golf Foundation and others.

WE ARE GOLF, created in 2010, is an industry coalition that communicates the economic, charitable and environmental impact of golf, as well the health and wellness benefits of the game and the affordability and accessibility of golf, to Members of Congress, the Executive Branch and regulatory agencies. The goal of WE ARE GOLF is to ensure that laws and regulations that impact the golf industry are fair and appropriate to an industry that generates nearly $70 billion in economic impact annually, impacts close to two million American jobs and generates nearly $4 billion in charitable giving each year.

