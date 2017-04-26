New brand for the voice of UK Sports and Play 

The Federation of Sports and Play Associations is rebranding to re-connect with its members. The national trade umbrella body leads and supports its associations which cover businesses in the play industry, sporting goods trade and golf sector.

While keeping the same name, the new logo, website and animated film will strengthen links to their 13 associations representing 500 manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors of sports and play equipment, clothing and apparel.

Mary Lubrano, FSPA Communications Manager, discovered that a lot of associations’ members were unaware of the benefits they had access to. “Research showed that the FSPA, though respected, wasn’t well-known amongst its members, many of whom only recognised their associations. It was perceived as inaccessible and its role was unclear,” says Mary.

“That’s why, today, we’re launching our bold new brand. Inspired by the world of sports and play, it will give a bigger voice to our associations and members and underpin our commitment to them.”

Managing Director, Jane Montgomery, says: “Across the UK, there are businesses in the sports and play sector doing great things. The sports and play industry is vital to the British economy and these businesses are at the heart of one of the most vibrant, innovative and creative industries we have.

“With almost 100 years as the industry experts, we want to ensure that we are the voice of the industry. We want to do more. As a new political and economic landscape unfolds post-Brexit and with the forthcoming general election, we’re working tirelessly to improve our support for the industry.

“Our ambition is to reach out to every UK sports and play business, because together we are stronger. Our new strategy will ensure that we support, promote, represent, collaborate and lobby on behalf of every one of our members.

“This is just the start. We’ll be collaborating with our members every step of the way, to ensure that we’re providing the services and support our they need and reflecting the achievements and progress of the industry.”

To give the re-brand maximum momentum, the Federation is launching an exciting new website inspired by its members and a new animated film

“Our new logo is a bright, contemporary version of the old, highlighting our aim to build upon our long heritage and expertise, whilst embracing the evolution of the UK sports and play sector,” adds Jane. “Members can keep up-to-date with developments by following us on Twitter and Linkedin . We’d love to have your feedback.”

