PlayMoreGolf’s successful Business Roadshows continue

PlayMoreGolf, the flexible membership programme that is transforming the golf club membership landscape across the UK, is continuing its successful series of UK Business Roadshows, with its first free-to-attend event of 2017 taking place at Woburn Golf Club on February 2.

Designed to not only offer club owners and operators the chance to meet the PlayMoreGolf team, the roadshows provide an opportunity to learn more about this new and innovative platform, which can help golf clubs increase membership revenues by up to 50% over three years, as well as deliver significant cost and time savings.

The online points-based programme, which has attracted more than 1,000 members to its network of 30 venues across the UK since launching in February 2016, complements clubs’ existing membership packages and ensures the delivery of sustained growth for golf clubs via new, typically younger, flexible members.

PlayMoreGolf Director, Daniel Hodson, said: “Although golf clubs understand that there is currently a demand to provide flexible memberships, there can be a reticence to change due to a belief that they are difficult to implement, that ‘traditional’ memberships will be affected, or that they could lose control of their tee booking process.

“PlayMoreGolf understands these issues, which is why the system has been created to provide the golf club with complete control and for the programme to be incorporated alongside any existing packages, ensuring any membership migration is limited and the revenue for the club is maximised.

“In addition, the support packages we have in place, which includes a specific call centre, will ensure any additional administration tasks for the partner golf club are negated, without PlayMoreGolf controlling or dictating individual membership programmes.”

To maximise the number of new members and potential revenue for partner venues, PlayMoreGolf provides bespoke support, which includes sales training, member acquisition marketing campaign support, a fully integrated customer relationship management programme (CRM) and a web-booking engine that directly interfaces with the club’s booking requirements.

Golf Club owners and operators interested in attending the seminar at Woburn Golf Club on February 2 and learning more about the low set-up costs, membership administration and the booking management system, should contact PlayMoreGolf Marketing Director, Jamie Carroll, e: Jamie@playmore.golf, tel: 07825 057448.

PlayMoreGolf www.playmore.golf

