R&A to Host Sustainability in Golf Seminars in Japan and Korea

The R&A has invited a panel of leading international and local experts to present at two Sustainability in Golf seminars being staged in Japan and Korea this spring.

Following the success of similar events in China and Thailand last year, hundreds of golf club officials, golf course operators and developers from the region are expected to attend the seminars, which are being supported by the Japan Golf Association and the Korea Golf Association.

Speakers will address delegates on sustainable practice to encourage responsible and practical golf facility development, renovation and course management. A wide range of issues including the social and environmental opportunities and threats facing the development and management of golf facilities will also be explored.

Expert speakers include Dr Micah Woods (Chief Scientist, Asian Turfgrass Center), Paul Jansen (Owner of Jansen Golf Course Design & Construction), Jonathan Smith (Chief Executive, Golf Environment Organization), Bill Coore (Partner, Coore & Crenshaw), Dr Choi Joon-Soo (Professor of Turfgrass Science, Dankook University) and Yoon Kyung Ho (Golf Course Superintendent, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club of Korea).

Steve Isaac, Director of Sustainability at The R&A, said, “The seminars will provide a valuable opportunity for delegates to learn about the challenges that face a land and community based sport like golf.

“Expert guidance on using sustainable solutions for the renovation and management of golf courses will be presented to inform attendees on the positive economic, environmental and social impacts that can result from well executed golf development.”

Dominic Wall, Director – Asia Pacific at The R&A added, “The R&A is committed to promoting the sustainability of golf facilities and their environment and these seminars will help to raise awareness of the opportunities that exist for establishing best practice throughout the Asia Pacific region.”

The seminars will be held at the Yokohama Country Club, Japan on 13 March and the Nest Hotel, Incheon, Korea on 17 March.

