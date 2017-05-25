Scottish Golf to Visit Clubs as Part of Strategic Plan Consultation

Scottish Golf is following up on its consultation with Areas and Counties earlier this year with a series of club meetings throughout June as part of its work to develop the priorities within a new four-year strategic plan for the sport in Scotland.

Chief Executive Blane Dodds is encouraging club officials to attend one of nine club consultation meetings across the country next month, where he will present the framework of the governing body’s new vision. The focus will be on growth and investment, inviting stakeholders to feedback on how Scottish Golf can work better in partnership with clubs to shape the game’s future development.

Priority areas will include new ways of supporting clubs, innovative ideas on growing membership and maximising resources to developing winning golfers.

Dodds, who took over in his new role last August, is keen to harness input from Scotland’s 587 clubs to help shape the strategic plan, having already gained valuable insights from his recent meetings with Area and County delegates.

Among the topics on the agenda are community club development; plans for new resources via national and international affiliation; and customer relationship management (CRM), as Scottish Golf looks to maximise the collective strength of its 211,000 club members.

Captain and club managers/secretaries from all affiliated clubs are invited to join him at a choice of nine meetings being held at different regional locations as per below.

Blane Dodds said: “I very much look forward to meeting and speaking with club representatives next month as part of our consultation process. I would like to get the appropriate feedback from our clubs in seeking input to help shape our four-year strategic vision for the organisation.

“We have been working to a one-year plan this year, but now need to ensure we have a robust longer term plan in place for 2018 – 2022. This timeframe was designed to allow us greater consultation and input with Areas, Counties, Clubs and partners into the strategic direction and priority areas.

“Having presented to a number of Area and County officials in the early part of the year and also stakeholders at our Annual General Meeting in March, I’m now looking forward to some good discussion on our future vision with those working at the coalface at club level.

“There is no doubt that collectively we need to take a fresh look at our priorities and deliver more innovative solutions that will source greater investment in the game and deliver growth that we can all benefit from.”

The first club consultation meeting will take place on 5 June for clubs in the North at Inverness Golf Club, through to Hilton Park Golf Club near Bearsden on 21 June for those in Dunbartonshire.

The meetings will start at 7 pm and be expected to finish approximately at 8.30 pm. For club officials to book their place, they are encouraged to visit www.scottishgolf.org

