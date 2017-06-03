Standards Set to Soar at Ladybank

Gordon Simpson joined Seven-time Open Qualifying Ladybank Golf Club last year, and wasted no time in driving the club forward with the introduction of ground-breaking membership options and a new approach to attracting more visitors to the club. As part of Gordon’s strategy, he set his sights on delivering a more customer-focused approach which saw him recently engage 59club; to support him and the team to achieve their desired outcome.

The engagement marks Ladybank’s commitment to delivering the very best experience for their members and visitors enjoyment.

Gordon said: “I plan to use the survey tools in the my59 system to seek members views, not only on their member experience but on several specific major projects that the club have planned.

59club will also deliver a series of mystery shopper audits; which measure the service levels and sales etiquette we afford our visiting golfers in all areas both on and off the course.

The wealth of information generated when assessing our member and visitor perceptions will assist us to continually move forward in the right direction.

The benchmark for us is naturally high, as we endeavour to compete at the very top, and now with access to compare and perfect our performance against the leading clubs and industry as a whole, we can swiftly advance with 59club on our side.

It’s set to be an exciting journey; we also look forward to being in contention at 59club’s service excellence awards ceremony next February, where I would love to see our staff commended for their performance this year.

Simon Wordsworth, CEO at 59club said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Ladybank to 59club. We are eager to support Gordon and the team deliver a service level that not only compliments the quality of the golf course and facilities that Ladybank affords their members and guests, but that also rivals the best performing clubs in the 59club industry.

“The diversity of clients within the 59club community today in terms of their physical size and turnover is testament to our ability to provide bespoke management tools that are engineered to assist clubs at all levels to achieve sales & service excellence.

“Our mission at 59club has always been to drive industry standards, we’ve never been expensive or out of anyone’s reach, in fact our business model is quite the opposite, it’s just taken time for our approach to filter its way through the differing complexities within the industry.

“As more clubs truly appreciate the rational for delivering a high-quality service, success rates for all involved are quite literally set to soar. That’s a credit to the hundreds of forward thinking club managers within our network just like Gordon; who work tirelessly to ensure that their member and guest journey is of the highest achievable standard.”

