Sustainability in Golf Seminars in Japan and Korea Hailed A Success

Last week over 400 golf club officials, golf course operators and developers attended two successful Sustainability in Golf seminars staged by The R&A in Japan and Korea. A panel of leading international and local experts addressed the delegates on best practice in sustainability to encourage responsible and practical golf facility development, renovation and course management.

The expert speakers included Steve Isaac (Director – Sustainability, The R&A) Dr Micah Woods (Chief Scientist, Asian Turfgrass Center), Paul Jansen (Owner of Jansen Golf Course Design & Construction), Jonathan Smith (Chief Executive, Golf Environment Organization), Bill Coore (Partner, Coore & Crenshaw), Dr Choi Joon-Soo (Professor of Turfgrass Science, Dankook University) and Yoon Kyung Ho (Golf Course Superintendent, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club of Korea).

Dominic Wall, Director – Asia-Pacific at The R&A, said, “Sustainability in golf is an important consideration for The R&A and we are committed to supporting the adoption of best practice by golf facilities throughout the region.

“We are working with our affiliates around the world to raise awareness of golf’s responsibility to the environment and communities. The seminars were excellent opportunities to share expert knowledge and experience among the delegates.”

The seminars demonstrated sustainability solutions which are helping golf clubs to make improvements in their day to day operations while also generating discussion on golf course and club management, golf course renovation and development and tournament staging.

The events were supported by the Japan Golf Association and Korea Golf Association and follow on from the success of similar seminars in China and Thailand last year.

Andy Yamanaka, Executive Director of the Japan Golf Association, added, “I believe that everyone who attended will return to their home clubs, companies and businesses with a greater appreciation of sustainability and ideas to share with their fellow members and colleagues. We are committed to working on sustainability and helping as many people as possible to understand its importance.”

The R&A is committed to working for golf and supports the growth of the sport internationally and the development and management of sustainable golf facilities.

