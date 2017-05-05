TaylorMade Sponsoring Sawted Tee Time Reminder Service for Golfers

TaylorMade has joined forces with Sawted to provide Tee Time SMS reminders to golfers on the day before they are due to play golf. The service is similar to ones provided by GP practices, dentists, opticians and the NHS to remind people of their appointments. Text messages are sent directly to mobile phones which eliminates the chore of sifting through emails.

Golfers love the service saying things like “I can’t express enough how useful it is, especially when you have booked a few days in advance. It is also great for competition times. I don’t have to hunt for my time, it’s just sent to my phone.”

Clubs love the service too. Phil Jones at Eastham Lodge comments: “Members are updating their mobile numbers online so they get the messages. We have fewer no shows and any text responses come back to us. If someone cancels then we can re allocate the tee time. And we can use the system to send out quick messages such as ‘Course Closed’ or ‘Captain’s Drive In on Saturday – everyone welcome.”

And TaylorMade see the service as adding value to golfer’s golf experience “We want to help golfers in every way we can, with better clubs, better balls, and better information to keep them enjoying their golf!” says Graeme Morton, Consumer Marketing Manager Europe.

Sawted was launched in the UK in 2014 with the aim of improving communications between golf clubs and their golfers. Sawted is now sending out over 20,000 text reminders a month. The service is simple, requires no additional administration at the club, improves customer service, increases revenue spend at the club, and provides greater product sales for our sponsors.

For more information see www.sawted.com or contact Paul Mainstone paul@sawted.com

