Some say the best compliment golf course superintendents hear each day is nothing at all. No news is generally good news when you’re in charge of the largest and most valuable asset of every golf facility. But this week, from May 8-14, the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) wants to change that with “Thank a Golf Course Superintendent Week,” encouraging all those who love golf to thank their course’s superintendent.

“If you love golf, you owe much of your enjoyment of the game to superintendents,” said Rhett Evans, GCSAA Chief Executive Officer. “They diligently work each day to provide excellent playing conditions, and they lead the charge on sustainability so the game can remain strong for decades to come.”

As superintendents continually strive to keep the game’s playing fields healthy and beautiful, environmental stewardship is always a primary focus. Thanks to the overall efforts of the golf industry, golf courses are using less water, employing sustainable management practices and expanding natural wildlife habitats on courses.

Superintendents led the charge to reduce water use on golf courses by nearly 22 percent from 2005 to 2013, saving $150 million. They also continue to increase the use of recycled water, which now accounts for more than 25 percent of all water used on golf courses. In addition, superintendents are using their agronomic education and expertise to reduce irrigated acreage and implement innovative technologies such as targeted irrigation systems, ground moisture measurement tools and weather monitoring systems, providing the science to water only when and where it is needed. Through superintendents’ professional leadership, golf facilities are implementing best management practices so that even as less water is used, the turf is healthier while playing firmer and faster.

“This week, let’s recognize the men and women who work behind the scenes,” Evans said. “If you love golf like I do, then next time you’re on the green, offer your thanks for the playability and sustainability of the course. And thank your super with a social media shout out using #ThankASuper.”

Tags: GCSAA, Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, Rhett Evans