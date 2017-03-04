Thielke’s Luncheon Briefing Offers Food for Thought

Steven Thielke flew the flag for the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) at the 90th Club Managers Association of America (CMAA) World Conference on Club Management and Club Business Expo.

Thielke, Chief Executive Officer at Malaysia’s TPC Kuala Lumpur and a Board member of the AGIF, stepped into the limelight with a powerful presentation at the CMAA Global Luncheon.

In front of more than 200 attendees from across the globe, Thielke spoke about the TPC Kuala Lumpur’s rise to prominence as one of Asia’s best-known tournament venues.

Thielke also touched on the importance of CMAA-certified training in Asia and how it would be instrumental in helping to raise overall standards at clubs across the region.

Last year, the CMAA appointed the AGIF to execute the Business Management Institute (BMI) education programme for the Asia Pacific region in partnership with existing CMAA partners in China, Hong Kong, Macau and New Zealand.

During the first year of co-operation with the CMAA, four BMI Asia Pacific education courses have been staged in the region, two in Singapore and one each in Malaysia and Thailand.

Thielke said: “As someone who has been a participant in CCM training, I can attest to its relevance and how it broadens the mind. Without doubt those who attend these courses will become better managers and be better able to cope with difficult situations as and when they arise.”

Also present in Orlando were AGIF President Richard Walne and Chief Executive Officer Eric Lynge. Lynge said: “Our thanks go to Steven, who has been such a staunch supporter of the AGIF in general and our tie-up with the CMAA in particular.

“It has always been the aim of the Federation to provide a platform for those in the industry to have a viable opportunity to gain internationally acknowledged accreditation.

“With our BMI courses, and the top-quality CMAA-approved presenters, that is now possible to achieve on our doorstep in Asia. Previously, you had to travel to the United States. When you factor in flights and accommodation, costs quickly spiralled rendering these courses out of reach for all but a privileged few. That is no longer the case.”

The BMI is a professional development programme developed and launched by the CMAA in the early 1980s. Noting managers at all phases of their careers need instruction, education or inspiration, the concept of the ‘lifetime professional development programme’ was born.

The vision was realised as a multi campus-based programme that provides tangible career benchmarks by which managers can track their progress and strive for various levels of competency, including a respected certification.

The curriculum is based on 10 competency areas covering every aspect of a club manager’s job.

In the CMAA 2015 Compensation and Benefits Report, it was reported that the head of club’s compensation with CCM designation was 31% higher than a head of club’s compensation without CCM designation.

The BMI programmes are completely endorsed and empowered by CMAA and is equivalent to what one can receive in the United States.

BMI course-takers need not be members of the CMAA or the AGIF.

The CMAA’s World Conference and Club Business Expo is the largest network gathering of industry professionals. In Orlando, attendees engaged in a variety of educational and networking opportunities, including approximately 80 education programmes tailored to the 10 core competencies needed for success in the club industry, the two-day Club Business Expo, featuring innovative products and services, and the annual Idea Fair featuring hundreds of club-tested ideas.

