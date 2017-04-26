Today WE ARE GOLF & Topgolf extend partnership for the USA’s National Golf Day

WE ARE GOLF (WAG) – a coalition of the game’s leading associations and industry partners – will once again partner with Topgolf® for today’s USA National Golf Day 2017, offering free golf lessons at the company’s 28 venues nationwide.

Taking place today (Wednesday, April 26) Topgolf is attempting to set a company record for most golf lessons taught in one day. Any guest who visits a Topgolf venue will receive a free five-minute lesson. Slow-motion video swing analysis through the Topgolf U instructional program is also available. Last year, Topgolf taught 2,251 free lessons.

“Topgolf has exhibited great interest in helping the golf industry with its growth of the game efforts, so partnering with them once again for National Golf Day is a natural as we celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary,” said Steve Mona, CEO of World Golf Foundation and administrator of WAG. “In the last decade, the awareness of National Golf Day has grown significantly and free lessons at Topgolf’s venues in major metropolitan areas will help us to continue reaching and engaging new audiences.”

“Walk the tee line at Topgolf on any given day, and you’ll see someone picking up a golf club for the first time,” said Erik Anderson, Topgolf Entertainment Group Co-Chairman and CEO. “We are proud to foster a fun, non-intimidating environment to learn golf, and National Golf Day creates another opportunity for us to connect with our guests and show them that the game is a sport everyone can enjoy.”

To celebrate National Golf Day’s 10th anniversary, golf industry leaders will today meet with Members of Congress, the Executive Branch and Federal agencies to discuss golf’s nearly $70 billion economy, $4 billion annual charitable impact and many environmental and fitness benefits. Throughout the day, participants will share stories about the game’s 15,000-plus diverse businesses, impact on one in 75 American jobs, tax revenue creation, tourism and ecological value.

National Golf Day 2016 was the most successful to date with over 120 scheduled Congressional meetings in one day. Globally, the #NGD16 Twitter campaign eclipsed 52 million impressions and reached 17.7 million accounts, including 4.4 million users in a one-hour span.

To join the conversation, visit the WE ARE GOLF social media hub. Use #NGD17 and @wearegolf on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to show your support for the industry and share why golf is more than a game to you.

WE ARE GOLF, created in 2010, is an industry coalition that communicates the economic, charitable and environmental impact of golf, as well the health and wellness benefits of the game and the affordability and accessibility of golf, to Members of Congress, the Executive Branch and regulatory agencies.

The goal of WE ARE GOLF is to ensure that laws and regulations that impact the golf industry are fair and appropriate to an industry that generates nearly $70 billion in economic impact annually, impacts close to two million American jobs and generates nearly $4 billion in charitable giving each year.

Tags: Erik Anderson, Steve Mona, TopGolf, WE ARE GOLF