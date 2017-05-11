Topgolf Inks Deal for 10 Venues Across Mexico

Global sports entertainment leader Topgolf will license its concept exclusively in Mexico to Ventura Entertainment, which plans to open 10 venues during the next eight years. The partnership marks Topgolf’s first joint venture in North America.

“We already welcome guests and associates from our neighboring country every day,” said Topgolf Entertainment Group Co-Chairman and CEO Erik Anderson. “This expansion south feels like a natural step for Topgolf, and we can’t wait to share our fun social experience with local residents and tourists throughout Mexico.”

Through the premium experience of play, food and music, Topgolf is inspiring people of all ages and skill levels – even non-golfers – to come together for playful competition. Guests can enjoy point-scoring golf games using microchipped balls that instantly score themselves, showing players the accuracy and distance of their shots on a TV screen in their hitting bay.

The venues also feature an outstanding chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, big screen TVs and music in climate-controlled hitting bays for all-seasons comfort. Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, golf instruction and more.

“Ever since we walked inside a Topgolf back in 2014, we have been dreaming about the possibility of bringing this amazing concept to our country,” said Ventura Entertainment Chairman of the Board Javier Molinar. “We are thrilled about the partnership and have no doubt that Topgolf will be a huge success in Mexico.”

Ventura Entertainment will manage the day to day operations, working closely with Topgolf to ensure the culture, fun and excellent hospitality for which Topgolf is known is delivered. Ventura Entertainment is a privately-owned company that operates more than 10 amusement parks throughout Mexico.

The first Mexico venues are being planned for Mexico City and Cancun, with expected openings in 2018. Topgolf and Ventura Entertainment are also exploring potential locations in other parts of Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara, among others.

