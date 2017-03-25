Massive Expansion for Education in Golf Club Management

Promote Training, the golf industry eLearning company, have received new funding to drive a massive expansion. All of Promote Training’s courses are tailored to managing golf businesses and have been written by people who have all worked in golf club management.

Thanks to the additional investment in the company, Promote Training have announced their plans for the roll-out with an additional 12 courses in the months of April and May, plus a further 14 in the remainder of 2017.

The new courses cross a broad spectrum of golf club management subjects, with the qualifications covering subjects from Marketing in Golf, Human Resources to Data Protection. These are all in addition to the current eLearning courses that have already been released on key profit drivers and operational subjects.

Commenting on the expansion, David Reeves, Co-Founder of Promote Training, says: “It was obvious to us by late 2015 that there was a real appetite for learning in the golf industry – in particular eLearning that can take place at home or work and at a pace that suits the delegate. In addition to our “Certification” courses that are over 20 hours of study each, we will be launching our shorter “Module” portfolio which are on very specific practices to managing a golf business. This compliments our “Essentials” series, which is set to quadruple in number, these are bite sized courses designed for all personnel working in Golf Clubs, including subjects such as ‘Health & Safety Awareness’ and ‘Customer Service in Golf”.

The growth from 8 to 34 courses in a few months is an unparalleled expansion into the world of golf club management education. This has been achieved through hard work over the winter, dedication and the golf club management experience of the founders of Promote Training, along with the recruitment of some outstanding associate authors, who in total, have several decades’ experience in the golf industry!

The first course of the planned expansion is “Data Protection in the Golf Industry”, which explains and helps club personnel to be compliant in this much-understood law. The course will be launched in early April via the Promote Training website www.promotetraining.co.uk

