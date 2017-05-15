The winners of the Great Golf Magazine “100 Greatest Golf Resorts 2017” have been announced. The categories which have been compiled from all locations visited by the team of Great Golf Journalists, and voted for by Great Golf readers, represent for the very first time, a definitive grading of golf resorts throughout the world.

There are a total of five categories covering various aspects that customers expect from a high-quality resort when taking a golf holiday. The result is five winners, one for each category.

Says Colin Morrison, chairman of Great Golf Media, “Great Golf Magazine is the most qualified Media outlet to feature this. With an array of award winning journalists who are constantly in the field experiencing the locations and all they have to offer, plus a clientele of well-travelled readers with strong and valid opinions, this is a very important list indeed. This celebration of the best is not only a source of information to the public, but also a way to say thank you and sing the praises of those who go that little bit further to look after their guests.”

To see who is listed and who has won go to the website at www.greatgolfmagazine.co.uk

Tags: Colin Morrison, Great Golf Magazine, Great Golf Media