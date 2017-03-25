BBC extends Masters Tournament partnership

The BBC has announced an extension of its broadcast deal with the Masters Tournament, extending a relationship that now celebrates 50 years since the BBC’s first broadcast of the Tournament in 1967.

The new multi-year deal includes extensive TV highlights of the opening two rounds of the Tournament as well as live TV coverage of the decisive Saturday and Sunday rounds. Radio 5 live and Radio 5 live sports extra will also feature live commentary of all four days from Augusta National Golf Club.

Further offerings include an additional four digital feeds, bringing audiences all the action from the Masters across four screens – PC, tablet, mobile and connected TV.

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport, says: “We’re extremely proud of our partnership with the Masters Tournament, and this new deal highlights our longstanding commitment to bringing world-class golf to the widest possible audience on free-to-air TV. In addition, our radio and digital offerings will bring audiences closer to the action than ever before. The Masters remains one of the standout events on the sporting calendar, bringing together the world’s best players in a truly unique setting.”

BBC Golf Correspondent, Iain Carter, told GBN, “It is always a thrill to commentate on the Masters for BBC Radio. We know the audience’s high regard for the tournament which always generates so much interest in the sporting world and I’m delighted the BBC’s long association with the Augusta National Golf Club is continuing.”

