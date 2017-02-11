Dan Walker To Become Regular Golf Columnist 

TV presenter and low handicap golfer Dan Walker has agreed to write a regular column for Golf Monthly, the UK’s best read golf magazine, from next month (May cover date on sale on 23 March).

The popular broadcaster, who presents both the BBC Breakfast and Football Focus programmes, will be commenting on his love of the game and sharing details of his golfing experiences on and off the course in his new role.

Dan, who plays at Hallamshire Golf Club in Sheffield where he hosts an annual charity golf day, features in Pro-am events around the country and is about to choose his latest golfing wardrobe from leading apparel brand Galvin Green.

“I am delighted to be writing a regular golf column for Golf Monthly,” said Dan. “My work on the TV has given me the opportunity to play some of the best courses on the planet and I’ve been fortunate enough to meet some of world’s finest golfers and find out what makes them tick. That experience has given me so much material for a column and I’m really looking forward to sharing it with readers of the country’s most respected golf publication.”

Michael Harris, editor of Golf Monthly which reaches more than one million golfers across its media platforms each month, thinks Dan will prove a big hit with regular readers. “He obviously enjoys the game and has plenty to say about its impact on him and fellow commentators and pundits, many of whom spend a lot of time on the golf course. It’s great to have Dan on board and we expect to read some really interesting insights in the months ahead,” he said.

Commenting on Dan’s new role, Galvin Green UK Managing Director Greg Pearse said: “Dan has been a long-term friend of our brand and he’s always been so passionate about the game. His column is the perfect platform for him to express his views on the sport and its importance to him. It promises to be a ‘must-read’ piece every month.”

Golf Monthly www.golf-monthly.co.uk

Galvin Green www.galvingreen.com

Tags: Dan Walker, Galvin Green, Golf Monthly, Greg Pearse, Hallamshire Golf Club, Michael Harris